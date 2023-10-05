DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Advertisement Escorts LP Release Show

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Advertisement album release show w/ The Berries, Great Spiders, Love Fiend

So long as there has been madness, there has been art that tries to arrest its shape, art that tries to capture its lack of coherency and fashion something beautiful out of the stu Read more

Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

