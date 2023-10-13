DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reggaeton Disco: Reggaeton Sepctacle Variety Show

The Myth NYC
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
About

If you're looking for something different and exciting, join us on the first ever intimate Reggaeton Spectacle Show featuring Burlesque, Live Performances, Surprise Guests & Shows over the span of one night!

Presented by Perreo Parrty, Crust Nation & Vida Moderna.
Venue

The Myth NYC

96 Greenwich Street, New York City, New York 10006, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

