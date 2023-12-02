Top track

Paying

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Federale, Rykarda Parasol and Sarah Bethe Nelson

Kilowatt
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Paying
Got a code?

About

Federale is a six-piece ensemble based in Portland, OR. Spearheaded by longtime Brian Jonestown Massacre bassist Collin Hegna, the band was conceived as an outlet to channel inspiration from ‘60s & ‘70s European soundtracks, particularly those from Italy m Read more

Music Box & Kilowatt present

Lineup

Federale, Rykarda Parasol, Sarah Bethe Nelson

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.