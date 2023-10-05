DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dual Reality

Sala Clamores
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dual Reality, un proyecto musical que emergió en 2020 con Manuel Borraz al piano, teclado y synths, y Daniel Saénz a la batería, ofrece una experiencia sonora única al fusionar géneros como el rock, jazz, free y electrónica. Su historial incluye actuacione Read more

Organizado por Clamores.

Dual Reality

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

