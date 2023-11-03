Top track

LAUREN RUTH WARD w/ Natural Velvet

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LAUREN RUTH WARD

with Natural Velvet

Friday, November 3, 2023

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

$20

TICKETS:

A multifaceted creative heralded from Baltimore, Lauren Ruth Ward‘s lyrics are bloodletting poems drenched in raspy power. Ward rec...

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Natural Velvet, Lauren Ruth Ward

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

