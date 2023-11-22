DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Steadily cementing their niche of emotive, intimate, expansive yet earwormy alternative pop, vocalist Emma Foster and producer and multi-instrumentalist Paul Holliman have spent their near-decade together as Arctic Lake working their way to themselves.
Ne...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.