Arctic Lake

The Grace
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.75

About

Steadily cementing their niche of emotive, intimate, expansive yet earwormy alternative pop, vocalist Emma Foster and producer and multi-instrumentalist Paul Holliman have spent their near-decade together as Arctic Lake working their way to themselves.

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Arctic Lake

Venue

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

