felicita - a new family

Felicita + Past Life Romeo

Le Hasard Ludique
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super! présente Felicita le 24 novembre 2023 au Hasard Ludique

L'artiste énigmatique Felicita est une figure expérimentale clé et du célèbre collectif de pop électronique PC Music depuis qu'iel l'a rejoint en 2016. Manigançant la pop contemporaine pour en...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

felicita

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

