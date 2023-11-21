Top track

Tricot

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“tricot” is a Japanese rock band that was formed in the historical and cultural city of Kyoto on Sep 1, 2010. The band develops an unusual and distinctive sound that consists of harmonization of pop and emotional vocals with a complex rhythm. The members a...

Presented by This Is Tmrw.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

