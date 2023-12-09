Top track

Aura Synthesis

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sound Department in Berlin

ZENNER
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:59 pm
PartyBerlin
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Aura Synthesis
Got a code?

About

We couldn’t be more excited to announce the first edition of Italy's Sound Department in Berlin. We hope to see you all at Zenner on December 9th. Expect 14 artists on two floors for 16 hours. It's gonna be 🔥.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 21 Jahren

Präsentiert von ZENNER und SOUND DEPARTMENT

Lineup

9
Charlie Sparks, Dj Hyperdrive, Flavia Laus and 9 more

Venue

ZENNER

Alt-Treptow 15, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.