Top track

Smile Now Pay Later

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Madball

The Arch
Sun, 19 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Smile Now Pay Later
Got a code?

About

Madball are a hardcore punk band from New York, US who formed in 1988 as a side project of punk band Agnostic Front.

The original line-up consisted of Agnostic Front members Roger Miret (bass), Vinnie Stigma (guitar), Will Shepler (drums) and Miret’s half Read more

Presented by Divergent Promotions.

Lineup

Madball

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.