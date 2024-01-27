DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JBF: Dr. Feelgood + Eddie & The Hot Rods

The Forge
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

January Blues Festival presents

DR. FEELGOOD

very special guests: EDDIE & THE HOT RODS

Host/DJ: SNOWBOY

Formed on Canvey Island in Essex in the early 1970's Dr. Feelgood have become one of the most popular live rhythm and blues acts in the world.

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Dr. Feelgood

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.