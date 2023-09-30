Top track

SUPREME, this saturday : a little more !

Le Trust
Sat, 30 Sept, 11:45 pm
PartyParis
From €11.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SUPREME, encore un peu !

Hip-hop, latino, afro & shattaaaaa !

hosted by SPARROW

49 rue de Ponthieu,
75008 PARIS

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Majors Prod.

Lineup

MC Sparrow, Anthony Lee

Venue

Le Trust

49 Rue de Ponthieu, 75008 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

