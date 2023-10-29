DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After two sell out shows featuring names like Interplanetary Criminal, Bakey, Frazer Ray, Saint Ludo, Ollie Rant & Sophia Violet (GDS) 4xFunktion are back at The Ton Of Brix, this time for a Halloween Special !
Headlining our Halloween Special is non othe
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.