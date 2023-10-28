DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

4x Funktion Halloween Special with Dj Priya

The Ton of Brix
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After two sell out shows featuring names like Interplanetary Criminal, Bakey, Frazer Ray, Saint Ludo, Ollie Rant & Sophia Violet (GDS) 4xFunktion are back at The Ton Of Brix, this time for a Halloween Special !

Presented by The Ton of Brix.

Lineup

5
DJ Priya, Hendy, Four Eyes and 5 more

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

