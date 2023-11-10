DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mock Media

Soup
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
New Canadian supergroup comprised of Garnet Aronyk (Crack Cloud), Bennett Smith (N0V3L), Austin Boylan (Pottery) and Evan Aesen (Painted Fruits) make their Manchester debut.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Grey Lantern.

Soup

31-33 Spear St, Manchester M1 1DF
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

