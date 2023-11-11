Top track

Ibisco - Albanera

Ibisco

Covo Club
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€14.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

LANGUORE ci mostra un IBISCO più maturo, capace di sintetizzare la sua forza espressiva, già presente nei lavori precedenti, con maggiore lucidità. Nasce così un album diretto e senza compromessi, immerso in una pasta sonora scura e anti-digitale, dove dim Read more

Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Ibisco

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

