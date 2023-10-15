DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RASTRO CLUB: (Prutsky, Alliee Fields, JULSVSC)

El Sótano
Sun, 15 Oct, 10:45 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
@prutsky.music: este ukraniano afincado en Madrid es un prodigio técnico que ha mutado su estilo hacia el House más bailable con el toque especial que tienen los artistas del este. Un auténtico tesoro en la ciudad.

@allieefields:en casa es una chica tranq Read more

Organizado por El Sótano.
El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:45 pm

