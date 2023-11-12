Top track

Zombie Cops

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Runts and Rabbit

Club Congress
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Zombie Cops
Got a code?

About

The Runts and Rabbit

w/ TOY and Lazer Dad

Doors 7pm

$12

This is a 18+ event.

Best Life Presents

Lineup

The Runts

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.