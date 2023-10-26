DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

My House

Es Paradis Ibiza
Thu, 26 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyIbiza
From €25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Take a trip down memory lane and step into word of nostalgic pleasure in MY HOUSE. Expect to hear timeless tunes from yesteryear that came from some of the worlds most celebrated labels and producers from that unforgettable era (the nineties to noughties). Read more

Organizado por Es Paradis.

Lineup

DJs Invitados

Venue

Es Paradis Ibiza

Carrer Salvador Espriu, 2, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Illes Balears, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.