Top track

OZmotic & Fennesz - Senzatempo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ozmotic in Senza tempo Senza Luce

Cabina di trasformazione primaria Arbarello
Sun, 15 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsTorino
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

OZmotic & Fennesz - Senzatempo
Got a code?

About

TODAYS presenta un appuntamento speciale nella Torino sotterranea, all'interno della cabina elettrica primaria Arbarello, un gioiello tecnologico nascosto a 20 metri di profondità, una delle pochissime stazioni elettriche italiane realizzate nel centro cit Read more

Presentato da Fondazione per la Cultura Torino.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ozmotic

Venue

Cabina di trasformazione primaria Arbarello

Via Antonio Giuseppe Bertola 48, 10122 Turin Turin, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.