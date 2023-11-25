DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Morgana w/ support from Lord Ormond

Whelans (Upstairs)
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsDublin
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Morgana's first Dublin headline show.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Morgana.

Lineup

Morgana

Venue

Whelans (Upstairs)

2 25 Wexford Street, Dublin, Ireland
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

