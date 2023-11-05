DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ROOM 187 is coming back to BRUM!
After a successful debut back in July, the UK's hottest old-school R&B and Hip-Hop gameshow returns to Birmingham, where two teams will go head-to-head to test their music knowledge! Only one team can be victorious!
We'll...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.