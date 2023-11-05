Top track

Dru Hill - In My Bed - So So Def Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Room 187: Birmingham

Mama Roux's
Sun, 5 Nov, 6:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dru Hill - In My Bed - So So Def Mix
Got a code?

About

ROOM 187 is coming back to BRUM!

After a successful debut back in July, the UK's hottest old-school R&B and Hip-Hop gameshow returns to Birmingham, where two teams will go head-to-head to test their music knowledge! Only one team can be victorious!

We'll...

Presented by ROOM 187 UK.

Lineup

DJ Kopeman

Venue

Mama Roux's

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.