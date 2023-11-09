DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Baby Queen

Manchester Academy 2
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£17.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

All ages, U14 must be accompanied

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

Baby Queen

Venue

Manchester Academy 2

Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

