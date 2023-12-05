DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Island Book of Records: Neil Storey & Phil Alexander In Conversation

Rough Trade East
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rough Trade East is excited to present an In Conversation event to celebrate the release of 'The Island Book of Records Volume I: 1959-68', released via Manchester University Press.

Editor Neil Storey will be joined by Phil Alexander.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

