Stingray Fever/ Red Ivory/ Lipworms +Flamingods DJ

Sebright Arms
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Oufit presents: Psychotropic Disco Collective - Part III - ft. Charles Prest (Flamingods/ Noon Garden) DJs.

Live sets from: Stingray Fever, Red Ivory, Lipworms (8pm-11pm)
DJ set by: Charles Prest of Flamingods/ Noon Garden (11pm-2am)

Presented by Outfit

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

