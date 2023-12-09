Top track

Diesel Boy - All About the Abes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Diesel Boy + Versus The World + Bad Bruno

The Paramount
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Diesel Boy - All About the Abes
Got a code?

About

Diesel Boy formed in 1993 in California’s wine country, where several members went to school. By 1996, they had generated enough of a buzz locally to become the first band signed to Fat Wreck Chords’ imprint Honest Don’s, releasing four albums for the labe...

All ages
Presented by The Paramount
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Diesel Boy, Versus the World

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.