Monster Bawl

El Cid
Mon, 30 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$14.84
About

Muahhahahhaha… Hold on to your garters! What better way to welcome the most dreadful day of the year other than with queer indie rock artist (and second coming of Christ) Jack Romero, featuring Truman Sinclair and Rae Cole! Give us scary! Give us kinky! Gi Read more

Presented by Pico Productions.

Lineup

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

