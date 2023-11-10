Top track

The Stickmen Project (Live), Hyzteria and Flx

Egg
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday 10th November we welcome The Stickmen Project to Egg London for a Live showcase on our Middle Floor! The Duo are known for their unique visual set up, remixes, collaborations & relentless energy!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by EGG.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Stickmen Project, Hyzteria

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

