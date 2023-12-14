Top track

Antía Muíño - Alalá de Muxía

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Antía Muíño

Clavicémbalo
Thu, 14 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLugo
€13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Antía Muíño - Alalá de Muxía
Got a code?

About

Antía Muíño llega a la sala Clavicémbalo de Lugo en el marco de la gira de "Carta Aberta" el próximo jueves 14 de diciembre.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Raso Estudio.

Lineup

Antía Muíño

Venue

Clavicémbalo

Rúa Dos Paxariños 23, 27002 Lugo, provincia de Lugo, España
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.