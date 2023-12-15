Top track

KOKO Electronic: FUSE 15 Years - Part I

KOKO
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
About

One of London's most important brands, FUSE, takes over the theatre on Friday 15th December.

An event & record label that has cultivated an unmistakable sound headed up by previous theatre headliner Enzo Siragusa, join us as we kick of the 15th BIrthday c Read more

Presented by KOKO.

Lineup

Enzo Siragusa

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

