MOTION By NAIRA PARTY

Deluxx Fluxx
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From Free
About

NAIRA Presents: A Night for the Gworls. Formerly known as Ladies of AfroVibes, join us for our new night dedicated to the ladies featuring DJ Sydney Love & Friends! She got her own MOTION! Expect Afrobeats, R&B, Hip-Hop & House Music all night!



Presented by Deluxx Fluxx NYC

Lineup

DJ Sydney Love, Rubie Lee, DJ Enophoria

Venue

Deluxx Fluxx

125 East 11th Street, BSMNT, New York City, New York 10003, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

