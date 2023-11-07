DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Live Coding: Visuales Algorítmicas en vivo

SSUAVE 3000
7 Nov - 28 Nov
WorkshopBarcelona
€93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tras nuestra primera prueba a principios de verano, nos quedamos con ganas de repetir este taller y expandirlo un poco mas para tener más tiempo de jugar y resolver dudas.

Este taller es para adentrarse en el live coding de visuales con Hydra, una poder Read more

Organizado por SSUAVE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

SSUAVE 3000

Carrer De Còrsega 689, 08026 Barcelona, provincia de Barcelona, España
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.