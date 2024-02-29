Top track

La Canciòn Del Linyera

Melingo

La Marbrerie
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Raconter Melingo, c’est tenter de synthétiser un kaleïdoscope de géographies comme le furent les débuts du tango dans l’embouchure du Rio de la Plata fin 19eme, car le personnage est l’architecte d’une mythologie cosmopolite, dont il est lui – même l’inter Read more

Présenté par La Marbrerie.

Lineup

Melingo

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

