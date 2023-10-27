DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Las Mariquitas presents: Salserx Futurism

C'mon Everybody
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Grounded in a profound love for our peoples and our salsa music, the urgent need to make Salsa a safe space for queer and trans people, and an ancestral duty to offer queer and trans futures for Salsa music, Las Mariquitas invites you a rumbear, guarachar, Read more

Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.