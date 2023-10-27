DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Grounded in a profound love for our peoples and our salsa music, the urgent need to make Salsa a safe space for queer and trans people, and an ancestral duty to offer queer and trans futures for Salsa music, Las Mariquitas invites you a rumbear, guarachar,
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.