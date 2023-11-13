Top track

Talulah Paisley - Legend of Talulah

Cole Blu, Otracami, Fair Visions, Talulah Paisley

Purgatory
Mon, 13 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cole Blu's art-rock band pairs a sound world of intense motorik grooves, basslines, immersive electronics, and feedback with intricate, emotional lyricism. Their project was described by Kevin Marksson of Endearments as "Animal Collective meets Frank Ocean Read more

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Talulah Paisley

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

