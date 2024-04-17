DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tatty MacLeod: Fugue

The Clapham Grand
Wed, 17 Apr 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £20.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DOORS 6:30PM / SHOW 7:30PM

Hot off the back of a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run Tatty Macleod is bringing her certain je ne sais quoi to the stage with her debut hour of comedy: FUGUE building on her hugely popular English vs French online sketches she ask Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

