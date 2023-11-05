DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cory Hanson with Slow Hand, Sam Silbert, and more

Creep Records
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$20.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tickets for our November 5th show with Cory Hanson (of Wand) and Slowhand (backing band), Sam Silbert, and Mormon Toasterhead at Creep Records (Port Richmond). See you at the gig!

Venue is not wheelchair accessible.

All ages

Presented by 4333 Collective.

Venue

Creep Records

2966 Richmond Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19134, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.