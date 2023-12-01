DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chico Blanco

Dabadaba
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Chico Blanco es probablemente uno de los artistas más influyentes de la última generación de talento nacional, sin necesariamente estar en el radar de todo el mundo. Es un hecho que fue, si no el primero, uno de los primeros en fusionar la música de baile Read more

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Chico Blanco

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm

