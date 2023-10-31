Top track

Ram Pam Pam Reggaeton Party

La Palmeraie
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
About

  • RAM PAM PAM REGGAETON HALLOWEEN à la Palmeraie
  • La plus grosse soirée 100% Reggaeton | Latino | Hiphop de Paris
  • 23h30 à 05h30 : Le meilleur des sons actuels & des classiques
  • 1500 personnes chaque année - IN-MAN-QUABLE

Enfile ton style le plus flipp Read more

Présenté par Noctambuzz.

Lineup

Vace

Venue

La Palmeraie

20 Rue Du Colonel Pierre Avia, 75015, France
Doors open11:30 pm

