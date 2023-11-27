Top track

Welcome to the Stage - Live

Milton Jones: Work in Progress

The Bill Murray
Mon, 27 Nov, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join Milton as he tries out new material.

 “He’s fast, absurd and very Funny” Radio Times

‘No-one can touch Jones when he hits his stride’ The Guardian

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Phil McIntyre Live & Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Milton Jones

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

