DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JAZZMI: This is Techno Jazz

Bachelite cLab
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

JAZZMI Night & Day al Bachelite cLab

Gaspare De Vito e Danilo Mineo tornano a collaborare dopo il felice progetto Passing Notes del 2009, progetto che ha riscosso notevoli favori da parte della critica nazionale ed internazionale, classificandosi ai primi Read more

Presentato da Bkl Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
60 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.