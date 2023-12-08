Top track

Time To Kill

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SYNTHICIDE: Body of Light, TWINS, Auragraph

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Time To Kill
Got a code?

About

Body of Light return to SYNTHICIDE for a late night of synthetic dance alongside TWINS and fellow label mates on Dais, Auragraph.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Auragraph, TWINS, Body Of Light

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.