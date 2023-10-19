DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CINC

Clwb Ifor Bach
Thu, 19 Oct, 10:30 pm
GigsCardiff
Selling fast
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for a kinky night with DJ sets from GROVE, MAZE, CandyHurtZz, BBYGOOSE and Sketqueen.

CINC was created by and for queers. Whilst we welcome everyone to enjoy CINC, if you don't align yourself with the LGBTQ+ community be aware of those surrounding Read more

Presented by Clwb Ifor Bach.

Clwb Ifor Bach

11 Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Doors open10:30 pm
350 capacity

