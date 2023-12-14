Top track

The Cruel Wars

The Dreadnoughts, Apes of the State, Crazy & the Brains

Saint Vitus Bar
Thu, 14 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$22.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Folk punk take over at Vitus with the Dreadnoughts, Apes of the State, Crazy & the Brains!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

The Dreadnoughts, Apes of the State

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA

Doors open6:30 pm

