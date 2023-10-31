Top track

La Prohibida

Sala Clamores
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

'El agua y el rayo' es un trabajo en el que La Prohibida y Algora, colaboradores habituales en otros proyectos, se unen para publicar su primer álbum conjunto. Basado musicalmente en géneros como la copla pero con un envoltorio que nos lleva a los sonidos Read more

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Venue

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

