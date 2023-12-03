Top track

The Secret - Obscure Dogma

The Secret live, opening Noisy Silence + Greia

Astro Club
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsFontanafredda
About

Trivel Collective presenta:

The Secret (metalcore, experimental dark crust, grindcore)

Noisy Silence (alternative-metalcore)

Greia (hardcore-grind furioso)

Tutte le età

Presentato da Trivel Collective in Astro Club

Lineup

The Secret

Venue

Astro Club

Via Giacomo Puccini 141, 33074 Fontanafredda Pordenone, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

