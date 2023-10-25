DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Caro Kelley, LORiiA and Louis Duarte

Star in Shoreditch (previously Road Trip & The Workshop)
Wed, 25 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready for an enchanting evening filled with soul-stirring music and captivating performances! The night kicks off with a mesmerizing acoustic set by none other than Louis Duarte, of The Dead Freights. It's an extraordinary opportunity to witness his mu Read more

Presented by Munich Sessions.

Lineup

1
Caro Kelley, LORiiA, Louis Duarte and 1 more

Venue

Star in Shoreditch (previously Road Trip & The Workshop)

243 Old St, Hoxton, London EC1V 9EY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.