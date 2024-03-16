Top track

Mushkaa - No m'estima +

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mushka

La Mirona
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsGirona
€18.70

About

Con tan sólo dieciocho años, MUSHKAA (Irma Farelo) ha logrado afirmarse como una de las voces emergentes de la nueva música urbana. Una generación con claros referentes en los clásicos del reaggeton, el dancehall, el trap o el R&B, pero con libertad sufici Read more

Organizado por Entrelineas Entertainment SL.

Lineup

Mushkaa

Venue

La Mirona

Carrer d'Amnistia Internacional, 17190 Salt, Girona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

