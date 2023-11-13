Top track

Flock of Dimes

In Sheep's Clothing
Mon, 13 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsWest Hollywood
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for an intimate live performance from Flock of Dimes at In Sheep's Clothing HQ in West Hollywood.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by In Sheep's Clothing hi-fi.

Lineup

Flock of Dimes

Venue

In Sheep's Clothing

1460 N Sweetzer Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

