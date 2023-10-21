DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WALK SCHOTT by OMIZS PARTY

FVTVR
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

WALK SCHOTT hosted by OMIZS PARTY

Pour leur deuxième collaboration avec la marque Schott, WALKINPARIS et Omizs Party ont préparé une soirée exceptionnelle au Futur Club.

Plus de 5 artistes à l'affiche dont restonflexxx , Clara rosa , Donjuan et bien d'au Read more

Presented by FVTVR.

Lineup

Omizs, Mairo

Venue

FVTVR

34 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends6:00 pm
1000 capacity

